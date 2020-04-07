By AGNES MAKHANDIA





Former Kenya women’s hockey team assistant coach Moses Kagochi is frustrated that his services at Venlose club in the Netherlands will not be fully utilised





The raging coronavirus pandemic has seen sporting events around the world stopped including the second leg hockey league in the Netherlands.



Kagochi has a one-year coaching contract with Venlose men’s and women’s hockey clubs that ends in June.



“The country has put in all stay at home measures to apply until April 28. This means that sports facilities, establishments serving food and drink, childcare centres and other venues are closed and so we wait and see how this will pan out after the said date,” said Kogachi



“But should the measures continue that means I will have one month to the end of my contract and who knows what will happen after that,” Kagochi added.



Kagochi was assistant to Tom Olal in the Kenya women’s team that finished fourth in a five-nation African qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in South Africa.



South Africa qualified to represent Africa in the 2020 Tokyo Games that were pushed back by a year due to the coronavirus disease.



Former international Jackline Mwangi is the new Kenya coach with Barbara Simiyu and Glenis Namasake her assistants.



Netherlands with a population of 17,134,872 has 16,627 recorded coronavirus cases, 1,651 deaths and 250 recovered as of Sunday.



Kagochi, who is attached to Kenyatta University men’s hockey team that competes in the Super League, left the country in February for the second leg that bullied off in March and was set to end in June.



The Dutch Hockey League side was relegated from the top tier league last season.



The club occupies second position on the standing with 28 points from 12 matches behind leaders Heren that have 30 points from same number of matches.



The 45-year-old Kagochi said he wanted to fly back immediately the coronavirus broke but he didn’t get a flight.



“My wife — Irene encouraged me to stay and keep safe. but I worry about home,” said the International Hockey Federation instructor.



