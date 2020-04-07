The team along with its head coach Sjoerd Marijne is spending their time at Sports Authority of India (SAI) center in Bengaluru.





As India continues its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with a nationwide 21-day lockdown, people’s movement have got restricted.





The situation is no different for the Indian women hockey team. The team along with its head coach Sjoerd Marijne is spending their time at Sports Authority of India (SAI) center in Bengaluru.



With severe restrictions in place and social distancing being the norm to avoid the spread of the infection the regular training sessions have also got affected.

“We are not allowed to train on the gym and in the gym,” said Marijne.



“We do individual meetings, individual running, and strength and conditioning exercises and bodyweight training, Besides, they are doing a lot of analysing. They are watching videos of other countrieswith our analysing software,” added the Dutchman.



The head coach also has to deal with player’s psychological issues as well. For that he has chalked out group sessions where the team sits together and watches motivational documentaries.



Marijne understands that the lockdown will take heavy mental toll on the players and they would need a break once the situation eases out.



As the disease spread in India, Marijne had decided to fly back to Netherlands but then decided to stay back and spend time with his team.



“I am glad I did that. I could not have afforded to be stuck in the Netherlands away from the team or so many weeks due to the travel ban,” said Marijne.



The team has already qualified for the Olympics and Marijne after having talks with SAI and Hockey India has sketched plans for next 15 months.



