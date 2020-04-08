Samantha Newsam





Honoured: Sarah Willis said to join many of those that had helped guide her through her umpiring journey was amazing.



Sarah Willis might have first picked up a whistle more through a sense of obligation but in the ensuing years, and as she has developed into one of the state's best, umpiring has blossomed into a real passion for the Tamworth native.





The 20-year old was at the recent Hockey NSW awards named the junior female umpire of the year, an achievement she described as "the biggest shock".



"I was not expecting it at all," Willis said.



"I did not even think I was even capable of achieving that."



She had been told before the night that she was a finalist for the award, but still hearing her name read out, Willis said her heart was racing.



"It was just mind-blowing that I'd done enough with my umpiring over the year that I got recognised," she said.



It comes after a season that saw her umpire at the under-13 nationals, and under-18 state championships, where she officiated the third-fourth play-off.



Willis also umpired at the women's open's state championships - in between playing - which she said was "a big step up" and a good eye opener as to where she needs to step up to in her umpiring.



This year she had been invited to umpire at this month's under-15 nationals in Bathurst and the state under-18s and opens championships. Unfortunately she won't get that opportunity with all national and state championships cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.



Willis said the news left her a bit deflated. She was getting really excited for the nationals, which were only a month away when the announcement was made.



It has though made her even keener for when the season can finally commence with all hockey-related activities currently suspended until May.





A young Willis (right) with fellow junior umpires Gabbi DAmbros and Jake Sheppeard before the 2013 City-Country matches. Photo: Barry Smith



Willis, who plays first grade for Tudor Wests, was playing in the under-11s when she started umpiring.



"At the time mum (Helen) was stepping up to be the umpire convenor for the junior girls," she recalled.



"Each club was needing umpires to step up so I was like yeah I'll put my hand up for it."



"From there I kept doing it each week and improving."



That then led to offers to umpire at state championships, and from there at the nationals.



She umpired at her first nationals in 2018, the experience then and experiences since serving to kindle aspirations to pursue it as far as she can.



Not an easy job, Willis said she enjoys the environment and the rush of umpiring, and helping other people enjoy the game.



Lamenting the shortage of junior girls coming through, last season Willis took on the role of junior girls umpire development officer for the local association, a role she will again perform this season when it does eventually get up and running.



An example of life coming full circle, she is hoping to instill in them the skills and confidence to be able to step up and umpire in the women's competition, and maybe one day at a state or national level.



