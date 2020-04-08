LAHORE: A number of national hockey players have started physical training at their homes to maintain high level of fitness for their possible selection for future international hockey events once the coronavirus pandemic is finally brought under control.





“The players have engaged themselves in physical training on the direction of head coach of the team, former Pakistan captain and Olympian Khawaja Muhammad Junaid and we are confident this practice will help them to maintain good fitness,” said Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Mohammad Asif Bajwa said on Tuesday.



He said the PHF had received video recordings of different players of national hockey squads in which they are doing physical training and improving hockey skills through various drills. Some of those who have sent videos of their training sessions include Umer Bhutta, Ali Shan, Abu Bakar Mahmood, Azfar Yaqoob, Rana Waheed and Ammad Shakeel Butt.



The PHF secretary said it is a positive sign that players are not sitting idle and making good use of their time.



Junaid, meanwhile, said he would be reviewing all the video recordings of the players to assess their physical fitness to chalk out future plan of training.



“The PHF is taking measures to develop a culture of fitness among the players and it is a good omen that players are taking keen interest in daily home physical training and trying to achieve fitness level while staying indoors,” he said.



