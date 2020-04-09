



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is saddened to learn of the passing of Eric Denis, a much loved and hugely respected umpiring figure both within his native Belgium and on the international scene. He was 52 years old.





Denis umpired at the very highest level, officiating at the 1998 FIH World Cup in Utrecht and at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games before transitioning into the role of umpire mentor, offering his experience and guidance to the next generation of umpires in Belgium.



He was also a key figure in the European Hockey Federation’s Umpire Development Programme (UDP), offering his expertise to mentor some of Europe’s most promising officials.



On behalf of the entire hockey family, we offer our sincere condolences to his wife Kathy, sons Maxime and Mathys, and all his family and friends at this difficult time.



