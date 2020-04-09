Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Ashok Diwan stranded in USA, writes to Batra for help

Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 10:00 | Hits: 29
Vijay Lokapally


Members of the 1975 Hockey World Cup winning team (from Left to Right) - Onkar Singh, Ashok Kumar, Michael Kindo, Brig. H.J.S. Chimni, P.E. Kaliah, B.P. Govinda, Ajit Pal Singh (Captain), Aslam Sher Khan, Brig. Harcharan Singh, Varinder Singh, V.J. Philips, Ashok Diwan and Leslie Fernandez seen during a felicitation function in New Delhi.   -  S. Subramanium

Ashok Diwan, hero of the 1975 World Cup winning hockey team, has made a distress appeal to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president N. K. Batra on Thursday.



Reaching out to Batra, he has pleaded, “I need your help as you know I am stuck in USA and have developed some health problems. Being a high blood pressure (patient) I had to attend hospital in emergency last week in California.”

Originally scheduled to fly back to Delhi on April 20 by Air India, Diwan has been stranded due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“My travel dates have been pushed (further). I am not feeling well these days and doesn’t have any (medical) insurance here. As you know the medical costs are very high here,” wrote Diwan.

The former goalkeeper added, “I request Union Sports Minister (Kiran Rijiju) and Union External Minister (S. Jaishankar) to instruct the Indian Embassy at San Francisco to help me with a hospital for my checkup or if they can arrange earlier departure from San Francisco to India. I will pay the bills when I come back in India.”

Diwan concluded with a fervent appeal, “Treat this as urgent as I am really in bad health here.”

Sportstar

