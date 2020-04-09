By Jugjet Singh



MALAYSIA are keen to stage the Nations Cup, to be introduced by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) in the middle of next year.





The Malaysian Hockey Confedceration (MHC) received an email from the FIH recently, and even though it is not a formal invitation to host, Malaysia are certainly interested to have the Nations Cup here. FIH need a reply by April 30.



“We got an email from FIH, stating they will be organising a Nations Cup for the eight teams (including the hosts) who are out of the Pro-League bracket, and we are keen to host it,” said MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal.



“We will send a positive reply soon. We are seriously interested in the offer from FIH as our senior and junior World Cup bids were given to India.



“We hope the Nations Cup will benefit our players and fans.”



The top eight teams outside of the Pro-League (men and women) for the Nations Cup will be decided at the end of the Pro-League season, or in June if the tourament is affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.



The eight teams will be invited based on their rankings, and Malaysia are currently ranked World 11th.



The Nations Cup, though second tier, is valuable to Malaysia as it hands out world ranking points. The national team’s status has suffered by not being in the Pro-League’s eight teams.



“Our hosting capabilities are well known to the FIH and it would not be too taxing for us to host the Nations Cup,” said Subahan.



“We successfully hosted the FIH Series Finals (in 2019) and it would not be too difficult to host eight teams next year.”



While the dates of the Nations’ Cup have not been officially decided due to the Covid-19 situation, the tentative months are May and June.



FIH had said in their e-mail that since Malaysia are among those expected in the “eight bracket”, they are giving the nation a leg-up to decide if they want to participate or become the hosts.



