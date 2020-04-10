By Jugjet Singh





Datuk Seri Subahan assured that the MHC will honour all their contracts with local and foreign coaches; pay their staff full salary, and complete the hosting of junior and development tournaments this year. - NSTP/FATHIL ASRI



WITH their chief an accountant by training, it is little wonder that the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) are still able to stay afloat in these financially-choking Covid-19 days.





Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal, the MHC president, feels that the national body have always run a tight ship with thrifty and prudent spending.



And he hopes this will help Malaysian hockey weather the economic storm wreaked about by the coronavirus.



At the other end, their counterparts, the M-League footballers are wailing and flailing amid desperate clubs resorting to pay cuts or throwing them into the seas of unemployment.



Yesterday, Subahan assured that the MHC will honour all their contracts with local and foreign coaches; pay their staff full salary, and complete the hosting of junior and development tournaments this year.



“We, at the MHC, have always practised prudent spending and that is why we can still safely say that everything is status quo regarding our paid staff as well as local tournaments like the Junior Hockey League (JHL), Under-14, Under-16 and Razak Cup.



“Our local coaches, as well as foreign coach, Roelant Oltmans, will also continue with the existing deals. Oltmans’ contract is until October and it will behonoured.



“Our other coaches like Wallace Tan (national boys’ under-21) and Lailin Abu Hassan (national girls’ under-21), as well as their assistants, will be fully paid as well.



“This is because even though the coaches can’t train their players on the pitch, they are still actively monitoring them via social media and making sure they are fit until the MCO (Movement Control Order) is lifed,” said Subahan.



Oltmans and the local coaches have been giving assignments to their players to complete, after which they fill up a special form on what they have done, sometimes with videos, and submit them daily.



But with the Covid-19 scourge showing no signs of abating, Subahan said the government will be the deciding factor in sports’ future.



He also warned that things might change depending on the measures taken by the government.



“As of now, we have no problems. But as the situation progresses, we will have to follow NSC’s guidelines on funding as well as advice from the MOH (Ministry of Health) on when we can safely organise touraments again.





“I’m sure the MOH will have guidelines for sport activities after the MCO is lifted, and MHC will make sure they are followed when we run our tournaments.



“However, all this is only possible if the situation improves after Hari Raya and that the restrictions are lifted by then. If not, the MHC calendar (local and international) will be too packed.



“But the competitions committee is looking into that as well,” said Subahan.



MHC’s national players renewed their contracts with paymasters National Sports Council (NSC) on April 1, and Subahan hopes the terms and conditions will remain the same as in previous years.



“I am in constant contact with NSC, and there has been no talk of cutting down spending, up to now.



“So I hope the players’ contracts will be renewed without any downgrade in pay.”



The Malaysia Hockey League (MHL), held before the MCO, saw Universiti Kuala Lumpur achieving a treble: winning the Charity Shield, League title and TNB Cup.



However, the national Junior Hockey League, initially scheduled for March 25-April 19, has been postponed. The new dates will be decided later. The girls’ event is only scheduled to start in June.



On the international front, MHC are keen to host the Nations Cup, which will be introduced by the International Hockey Federation in the middle of next year.



The new event will feature the top eight teams outside of the Pro-League. The eligible teams will be decided at the end of the Pro-League season or in June if the Covid-19 derails the tournament.



Malaysia are ranked 11th in the world, and the other likely teams for the Nations Cup are Spain (9th), Canada (10th), France (12th), Ireland (13th), South Africa (14th), Jalan (15th) and South Korea (16th).



