We're monitoring their mental and physical health, says coach Reid as hockey stars think out of the box to train at SAI centre



Indervir Grewal







Times are tough for sportspersons. With the countrywide lockdown hampering with their plans, they have little idea about when they will get to train or how long will they have to wait to compete again.





While many are in the comfort of their homes, there are others who are stuck in Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres because the lockdown was imposed while they were still in national camps. This has been the case with the Indian hockey teams.



The men’s and women’s teams were supposed to go on small breaks when the lockdown was announced, leaving them stuck in the SAI centre in Bengaluru. Training was banned even as the camp was going on; and now, due to social distancing norms, the players are not allowed to even eat their meals together.



Players are trying different ways to stay fit and work on their hockey skills. Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh posted a video on Twitter showing him exercising on the stairs. Captain Manpreet Singh posted a video of himself dribbling through an obstacle course made of energy drink cans and shin guards in a room. “No turf? No problem, you can always train wherever and with whatever resources you have,” he wrote in the post. Women’s team captain Rani Rampal posted her own version with a chair, a water bottle and a backpack.



Men’s chief coach Graham Reid said that he was monitoring the players’ mental health. “We are in constant contact with the players, ensuring both their physical and mental health are looked after. We are also monitoring each player’s family situation very closely,” Reid said.



Away from families



It has been harder for the foreign coaches who had to put off their trips home. Women’s head coach Sjoerd Marijne was on his way to the airport to fly out of India when he decided to turn back. The Dutchman said it was a hard decision as he had not seen his wife and kids for a long time, but added that he took the right decision.



Australian Reid said it was not easy being away from the kids during this difficult time. “As any parent will tell you, it is really difficult being separated from your kids and family,” Reid said.



“My heart goes out to those who have little kids and are away from them at the moment. It’s hard enough with our kids who are in their early twenties and much more independent,” he added. “My wife and I have resolved ourselves to the idea that we won’t get together as a family for at least another six months but compared to even 10 years ago, the technology allows you to connect much more than you were able to do in the past.”



‘Eat, sleep, jog, watch movies’



“There are two players in each room, with the beds moved far away each other’s,” said defender Varun Kumar with a laugh. “We eat our meals two at a time on a big table in the dining hall. It feels strange,” he added. Kumar said it’s not the kind of break they would have wanted, but are making the best of it. “I wake up late. Do a little jogging — they have allowed us to use the track two-three players at a time. The rest of time I watch movies on Netflix, old hockey matches or listen to music,” he said.



