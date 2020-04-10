KUALA LUMPUR: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) have introduced a new tournament – the Nations Cup – to be held next year.





And the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) are interested in hosting the eight-team second-tier tournament.



The Nations Cup is a tournament for both men and women’s teams not involved in the FIH Pro-League, which is only for the top nine teams in the world.



MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said they would submit their bid before the closing date on April 30.



“We are interested as it will benefit our players and fans. Besides, FIH know our capabilities in hosting tournaments, ” said Subahan.



“We hosted the FIH Series Finals last year in Bukit Jalil and it will not be a problem for us to host eight teams next year.



Malaysia are ranked 11th in the world and did not qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.



The tentative dates for the Nations Cup next year will be in May or June as the Tokyo Olympics Games begins on July 23.



The Star of Malaysia