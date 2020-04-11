Khomotso Makgabutlane





Travis Krumples is a dual indoor and outdoor hockey player hoping to take is hockey skills to the next level. Photo: Khomotso Makgabutlane



FOURWAYS – Sixteen-year-old Travis Krumples was selected to play in the Southern Gauteng Witsies U21 men’s outdoor team in South Africa's Inter Provincial Tournament





A Fourways hockey player is working his way to the top leagues in the country after shining at trials since the beginning of the year.



Sixteen-year-old Travis Krumples was selected to play in the Southern Gauteng Witsies U21 men’s outdoor team earlier this month. The team competed in the Indoor Hockey Interprovincial Tournament (IPT) held in Ballito from 11 to 14 March.



While he and his indoor Witsies teammates placed seventh overall, Travis felt it was still a great experience. “It was an amazing tournament, and a really big eye-opener. I got to see what is out there not only in my province, but in others as well.”



Travis wanted to get experience under his belt and the tour was about soaking up all the knowledge he could while being around players who have represented the country.



Travis, who is currently in Grade 11 at Fourways High School said, “It was a really good first term, but I’m glad to be on holiday! Going forward, I think I can work a bit better on my time management.”



Not only is he playing and representing his school and province in both indoor and outdoor hockey, but he is also an essential player in his school’s first cricket team as wicketkeeper. Once the second term starts, Travis will have more free time as he had a jam-packed schedule.



Travis has shown a remarkable attitude in taking things in his stride and working hard to achieve his goals. “My goal was to make the outdoor SA U21 side. I unfortunately didn’t make that side. I just thought I would try even harder for the [Southern Gauteng] indoor side.



“When I got that, my mind told me I wanted to achieve even more. I love the game so much, I wanna play it for my whole life.”



Travis is currently torn between studying and playing overseas or studying in South Africa, one thing is for sure is that hockey remains a big part of Travis’ life and will continue to do so.



“I’d like to be a professional sportsman. I enjoy being outside and playing any sport, so being a professional hockey player is something I could do.”



Due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the South African Hockey Association has postponed all tournaments indefinitely. This includes the IPT to Port Elizabeth that was meant to take place at the end of April.



The Fourways Review