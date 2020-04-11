Districts, in collaboration with Scottish Hockey, have reached the decision to null and void all district leagues for the 2019/20 season with no promotion or relegation. This announcement does not include Scottish Hockey’s Premiership; National leagues; Regional Leagues; and Championship leagues.





It follows the decision in March to suspend all hockey activity in response to the Covid-19 pandemic in line with Government guidelines.



Given the timeframes available, and the amount of district matches that would be required to be played, it has been decided that the completion of all remaining district fixtures is not feasible.



The decision has been made with fairness in mind, and the districts with Scottish Hockey wanted to reach a collaborative decision together to ensure continuity across the districts.



Rhoda Howe – President, Women’s West District

Keith Joss – President, Men’s West District

Jamie Carnegie – President, Midlands District

Richard Gray – President, East District

Stephanie Grundy – President, North District



Scottish Hockey CEO David Sweetman said, “I would like to thank all the districts for a thorough and collaborative process to reach this very tough decision. This is an extremely challenging time and the districts working together in collaboration, with Scottish Hockey, have shown great unity in the drive to find a solution for district hockey.



“I know there may be some disappointment amongst players; coaches; and clubs, but I also know we’ll work together to make sure district hockey bounces back strong once the sport restarts.”

Scottish Hockey league competitions



A decision has yet to be reached for Scottish Hockey’s Premiership; National leagues; Regional and Championship leagues.



Scottish Hockey’s Management Committee met to discuss next steps in regards to Scottish Hockey competitions in these unprecedented times.



The situation is complex, and constantly evolving, and it was agreed that further information is required to make the most informed and fair decisions possible.



We will make an announcement on what happens next as soon as possible and thank you for your understanding and patience.



Scottish Hockey Union media release