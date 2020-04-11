Pakistan coach Khawaja Junaid is happy with the way players have responded to his online workout plan



Four-time world champions Pakistan are hoping to revive their hockey fortunes (AFP)



At a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has brought the sporting world to a standstill, Pakistan's hockey team players too have accepted the new challenge of remaining fit while not playing the sport they love.





And Khawaja Junaid, the national team coach, is happy with the way his players have responded after he had drawn up an online workout plan for them at a time when the country is strictly following the social distancing rules to avoid the spread of the deadly virus



"As a coach it is very encouraging for me that the players are following the workout plan with utmost commitment and dedication," Junaid was quoted as saying by AAP.



"The lockdown period is very difficult for everyone. Our players have also never gone through such a situation but their attitude is very," added Junaid.



Indoor exercises and diet control are the two main ingredients in Junaid's plan.



"Firstly, they've been asked to control their diet and avoid foods that increase fat level," he said.



"Secondly, we've concentrated on their physical activity and in it we are targeting two things, number one the strengthening of their muscles through exercises such as planks, lunges, body squats, sit-ups, push-ups, yoga and lightweight training.



"And number two, cardiovascular exercises such as skipping, shuttle running and climbing stairs up and down repeatedly at home. In shutdown period all these exercises can be done in a confined area.



"Thirdly, as ultimately they'll have to play hockey, we are focusing on skill exercises. We've pointed out the basic grey areas in their game and told them how these can be plugged during such a period (lockdown)," he said.



Having missed the ticket to the Tokyo Olympics following their failure to qualify for the 2016 Rio Games, Pakistan, the four-time world champions and three-time Olympic gold medallists, are hoping to revive their fortunes.



And in Junaid Khan - a member of the team that won the bronze medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics - it seems they have found a man who could set the ball rolling again.



