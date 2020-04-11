Confined to his home in Bhubaneswar, former India hockey captain, Dilip Tirkey, who recently turned a professional golfer, is also missing golf.



Y.B.Sarangi







For the first time in his life, Dilip Tirkey could not visit a church on a Good Friday. He knows it is not possible to do so even on Easter Sunday due to the prevailing lockdown.





Confined to his home in Bhubaneswar, the former India hockey captain – who recently turned a professional golfer – is also missing his golf and his public life. But the ex-Member of Parliament understands his responsibility.



“As a player, a captain and a political leader I have performed my responsibilities. Now, I perform my responsibilities as a citizen and obey the government order to stay at home and contribute in the fight against coronavirus,” Tirkey told Sportstar on Friday.



“My family can’t go to a church this weekend. We did our prayers at home today and would have to do the same early on Sunday.”





Dilip Tirkey spending time at home with wife Meera and son Jayesh. - Special Arrangement



Tirkey – who is spending time doing exercises, watching news programmes, reading and playing hockey and ludo with his son Jayesh – couldn’t remember when he stayed at home for such a long period. “Once my ankle injury took a long time to heal, but when you are recovering from an injury the mindset is different. Now, it’s more challenging.”



Tirkey, who played in Golconda Masters in Hyderabad and in PGTI Players’ Championship in Bengaluru in February last, has gotten addicted to golf. “I am missing my golf. It’s early in my career, but I am enjoying it.”



In the time of lockdown, Tirkey feels bad for the poor boys and girls who have been sent home from different hockey academies in his home district Sundargarh.



“It’s tough for these young players. Even though they are safe at home, they get a lot of facilities at a hostel. Their daily training schedule is stopped. Some of them belong to poor families and their parents are daily wagers. It is the most difficult phase for those kids.”



Tirkey, who has been named chairman of the Odisha Hockey Promotion Council (OHPC), hoped that the newly-formed organization would begin its work for the overall development of the sport in the state soon after the lockdown.



