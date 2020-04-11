Anya Whitelaw





AUSSIE AIM: Tamsin Bunt hopes to contest her second indoor World Cup next year with Australian. The event will be staged in Belgium. Photo: FIH/ World Sport Pics



HER club hockey has been suspended, the state titles where she had hoped to line up for Bathurst have been cancelled, but there is finally some positive news for Tamsin Bunt.





She now knows that if she sticks to her personal training regime, if she works on her skills and fitness, she could be headed to Belgium early next year.



It has been announced that the 2021 Indoor Hockey World Cup will be staged in the city of Liège, Belgium from February 3-7.



Bathurst talent Bunt is part of the 25-player Australian open women's indoor squad which was named following the national titles.



While the players are unable to attend a camp scheduled for August - it has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic - Bunt is still in line to attend her second World Cup.



She is one of seven players in the current squad with previous open women's World Cup experience.



Bunt was named in the 2015 Australian team which was to play in Leipzig, but she was ruled out due to knee surgery.



But in 2018 she got her chance to compete against the best indoor talents from across the globe when making her World Cup debut in Berlin. Australia reached the quarter-final stage where they fell 5-2 to Belarus.



Should Bunt make the cut for the 2021 edition, she and her Australian team-mates will vie with 11 other teams including Belarus, Germany and the Netherlands for World Cup glory.



