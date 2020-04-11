by Dil Bahra







The Pool ‘A’ match between India and Japan at Mexico 1968 Olympic Games was played on Sunday 20 October 1968 at 1230 pm local time on pitch 2 of the Muncipal Hockey Stadium, Magdalena Mixhuca Sports City.





55 minutes and 30 seconds into an extremely important game for the seven times Olympic champions, India, the score was still 0-0 and, in view of the brave defensive performance of the speedy Japanese, the overall opinion in the stands was that the brave, little men around the cat-like goalkeeper Norihiko Matiumoto could have kept their goal intact for the remaining quarter of an hour against the desperate Indians.



With less than 15 minutes to go, the British umpire Archie Young awarded a penalty stroke against the Japanese. Inamur Rehman, who had replaced Inder Singh at inside left, was breaking into the circle when there was a clash of sticks as he went to pass the Japanese back, Katsuhiro Yuzaki. The umpire decided that Inam had been fouled and presumed that a certain goal had been prevented. He, therefore, awarded the most drastic penalty.



The Japanese did not first realize what decision the umpires had made. They thought the whistle had gone for a foul against their player. When the truth quickly became apparent, they surrounded the umpire, protesting and indicated the nature of the foul committed not by their player but by Inam.



The umpire stuck firmly to his decision indicating a second time that he had awarded the penalty-stroke.



Captain Tsureya Yuzaki, the elder brother of the player who had apparently committed the foul, threw his stick onto the grass in a rage and left the pitch in the direction of the players' bench. The rest of his team followed him immediately.



The jury of appeal chairman, Mr Stewart McIldowie of South Africa ordered the Japanese manager to get his team on the field within 30 seconds but because they were so upset there was never any chance that they would return. When the whistle went for the game to resume, the Indians were still on the field watching incredulously. At least three minutes had elapsed. The Japanese did not reappear and the umpire blew his whistle again indicating that the game was over.



India was awarded the match 5 – 0 by the technical delegates of the International Hockey Federation.



The Indian team in that match was: Munir Sait; Gurbux Singh; Prithipal Singh; Balbir Singh ‘Services’; Ajit Pal Singh; Harmik Singh; Balbir Singh ‘Railways’; John Victor Peter; Harbinder Singh; Inamur Rehman and Tarsem Singh.



