POSTPONEMENT OF THE 2020 PAN AMERICAN CHALLENGE I & II/& SOUTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Lima, Peru



Following the earlier postponement of the Indoor Pan Am Cup, the Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) continues to monitor the COVID-19 (coronavirus) closely.





Following consultation with the Peru Hockey Federation, the PAHF has today taken a decision to postpone the 2020 Pan American Challenge I & II/South American Championship originally scheduled for 27 June – 5 July 2020 to a date in October or November 2020.



This is due to the proximity of the dates of this event, and out of concern for the well-being and safety of our athletes, support staff, event officials and the public at large given the COVID-19 situation.



RESCHEDULING OF THE 2020 INDOOR PAN AMERICAN CUP



Further to our public release on 11th March 2020 advising of the postponement of the Indoor Pan Am Cup, and the announcement yesterday of the dates and venue for the Indoor World Cup (3 – 7 February 2021 in Liege, Belgium) the PAHF wishes to that our qualifying event will be rescheduled to a date in October 2020.



The new date will be announced by the end of June.



The rescheduling of this event is still dependent on improvements in the COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation that is currently impacting the global community, and more directly, our region.



JUNIOR PAN AM CHAMPIONSHIPS (U-21)

Santiago, Chile

The Junior Pan Am Championship/Junior World Cup Qualifier scheduled for 31 November – 13th December 2020 is still on schedule, but also subject to improvements in the COVID-19 situation.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release