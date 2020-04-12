



KARACHI: In its effort to reach out to needy persons of sports community in Karachi, the Karachi Sports Forum (KSF) has distributed ration bags, sanitizers and face masks among more than 50 ground staff and hockey players who had been trained at the Olympian Islahuddin-Dr Shah Hockey Academy.





As the country struggles to cope up with the humongous task of the coronavirus pandemic and the sub­­­sequent econo­mic instability of the country and its people, the KSF has taken the initiative to re­a­ch out to needy players, coac­hes, um­p­ires and ground staff in the city.



On the occasion, former hockey captain and Olympian Islahuddin, Olympian Ayaz Mehmood, Olym­pian Sameer Hussain, Olympian Kashif Jawwad, international hoc­key player Mohammad Asif, KSF Chairman Asif Azeem, KSF Chief Organizer Syed Waseem Hashmi, Sindh Olympic Associ­ation Vice President Tehmina Asif, SOA Media Coordinator Moh­a­­mmad Nasir and others were present.



Olympian Islahuddin further donated Rs 230,000 to the KSF kitty to help needy people who earn their bread and butter through sports since all the sports activities have come to a complete standstill due to the pandemic.



Islahuddin, on the occasion, praised KSF for its efforts to reach out to needy sports persons at their houses in a respectful manner where the identity of those persons have not been disclosed for the sake of their dignity.



Olympians Ayaz Mehmood and Sameer Hussain also praised KSF for being the first team to reach out to needy persons related to sports. KSF Chairman Asif Azeem revealed that JS Bank has approached the forum to auction the historic memorabilia of Pakistan’s sports legends to raise funds for the deserving people.



Asif said that KSF looks to extend its operations to Ramazan with the help of affluent people where the ration bags as well as Ed gifts will distributed among the deserving sports persons who are struggling to survive these very tough times.



Chief Organizer Waseem Has­hmi also praised renowned sportspersons for coming forward to help needy persons from the sports community.



