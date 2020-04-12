By Jugjet Singh





THE Netherlands is about 10,000 kilometres from Malaysia, but it has not stopped national coach Roelant Oltmans from monitoring his players.





The Dutchman, who is now in the Netherlands, makes sure he is inside the homes of his 28 trainees every day.



“We used to train eight to 10 sessions a week before the Movement Control Order (MCO) was enforced. Currently, the sessions have been reduced to five times a week.



"The training programme, created by our trainer Carl James, is focused on maintaining the fitness of our players. The players train at home based on this programme,” he said.



Oltmans has been handed a target to guide the national team to the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, which has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The Azlan Shah Cup was initially slated for April 11-18 before it was postponed to Sept 12-19.



“We (together with my assistant coaches) are also looking into maintaining the structure by giving online assignments which can be done at home. Since the players can't train together and even individually outside their homes, they follow a regime, prepared by us.



“As soon as the MCO is lifted, we will come up with a new programme for the players.



“But at this moment, the welfare of the nation is far more important, so keep your distance, stay fit and stay safe,” said Oltmans.



