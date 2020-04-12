



As part of our #StayHomeStayStrong campaign and following the removal of geo-blocking restrictions on our FIH.live OTT broadcasting platform, we are pleased to announce that four brand-new programmes are now available for the global hockey family to enjoy.





FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 - The Season So Far (26 mins)

The season may currently be on hold, but there was plenty of wonderful action in the early stages of this year’s competition to keep you thoroughly entertained. To watch the programme, click here.



FIH Hockey Pro League 2019 - How They Won It (26 mins)

If you have been searching for a reminder about how Australia men and the Netherlands women took the inaugural FIH Hockey Pro League titles, then look no further. To watch the programme, click here.



Review: Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 (52 mins)

A chance to look back on the highs and lows of the sensational, 19-day competition played at Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium, where Belgium’s Red Lions battled their way to a first ever World Cup title. To watch the programme, click here.



Review: Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018 (52 mins)

Re-live the best of the action at the ground-breaking event hosted by the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre in London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, where the dazzling Dutch stormed to glory and Ireland’s Green Army wrote their own dramatic fairy-tale by winning the silver medal. To watch the programme, click here.



More special features – including a look back at some of the finest matches of the 2019 FIH Hockey Pro League – are in the works and will be made available in the coming weeks.



The removal of geo-blocking* from FIH.live allows hockey fans all over the world access not only to the features mentioned above, but also to a treasure trove of wonderful hockey action from the past few years. As well as every single match played in the 2019 and 2020 editions of the FIH Hockey Pro League being available in their entirety, you can also find full match replays from the women’s and men’s 2018 FIH World Cups as well as the FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers.



* In the United States, the content is available for free via B/R Live: www.live.bleacherreport.com.



#StayHomeStayStrong

#HockeyInvites



