Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 10:00 | Hits: 23
Shipboard Hockey during World War II




Members of the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps, playing hockey, France. This action photograph is believed to be the work of David McLellan. McLellan was one of five official war propaganda photographers to be commissioned for the Western Front. The first two were Ernest Brooks and John Warwick Brooke. This may have been a personal moment for both McLellan and the players, which has now been caught in time and survives for posterity.

The website URL is - https://www.vintage-everyday.com

 

