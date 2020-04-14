by Dil Bahra







The eleven days of the Munich Games were perhaps the greatest Olympic festival ever. However, on the morning of 5 September, the Games were interrupted when eight Arab terrorists, representing the militant group “Black September” entered the Olympic Village, took hostages and then killed eleven members of the Israeli Olympic team – all this only 20 km from Dachau.





The Olympic Games were suspended for 34 hours and a mass was held in the main stadium to commemorate the victims. The flags of all the countries were flown at half-mast. But the Games continued at the insistence of the IOC President, Avery Brundage, who famously said “The Games must go on”



Sadly the Munich Games of 1972 will always be remembered for the wrong reasons.



At these Games, thirty Sikhs representing India, Kenya, Malaysia and Uganda played in the hockey tournament.



India had previously participated in all the Olympic Games from Amsterdam 1928. Kenya and Malaysia started participating from Melbourne 1956 onward.



But for Uganda, this was their one and only appearance at hockey at Olympic Games. Their team had nine Sikh players in their squad. Uganda went to these Games at a great disadvantage. They were virtual novices on the world stage. Three draws, one against the eventual champions Germany were great results and they did finish with their solo Olympic victory against Mexico.



The political climate in Uganda shortly after the Olympic Games meant that all the Asian players had to leave the country on their return.



The full squads of the four nations are listed on my website.



