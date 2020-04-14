By Jugjet Singh





KLHA president Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman (left) watches a Hockademy training session on Nov 9, 2019 at the Bukit Jalil Hockey Stadium.



DATUK Seri Megat D. Shahriman arrived for the Kuala Lumpur HA (KLHA) elections in a Lotus, and his team made a clean sweep, even steering past their long serving secretary.





V. Rajamanickam, the KLHA secretary for 26 years, made a U-turn on his nomination a few minutes before elections when he saw that Megat and his team had more than enough ground support.



That was back in June, and inside a year, Megat has been trying to transform KLHA faster than his green Lotus can speed from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour.



Everything was going well for him, until his plans came to a screeching stop when Covid-19 appeared and turned the world upside down.



“I have many plans for KLHA, and since it is the centre where former, as well as present national players, ply their trade, it would not be too difficult to expand further,” said Megat after winning the presidency by beating incumbent Datuk Abu Huraira Yazid 21-11.



And he has brought many changes, starting with fielding two teams in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).



The women’s HockAdemy team won the League and were silver medallists in the Vivian May Soars Cup.



The HockAdemy men finished sixth among eight teams in the league.



Not one to sit idle, Megat went to Italy with former national player S. Selvaraju and started paperwork to open a HockAdemy branch there.



This has never been done by any Malaysian hockey club before, and the plan was that the Tuscany-based club would play in the Italian Division Three.



Hockademy-Marliana almost became a reality and the launch was supposed to be in April, but Italy as well as Malaysia are now under movement restrictions, and it looks like the plans will be shelved for this year — at least.



“It was supposed to be a destination point for our players to step into bigger things in Europe,” Megat had said.



The 2019-2020 Italian League was supposed to end in May and their next season to start in September, but everything has come to a standstill in Italy due to Covid-19.



HockAdemy, in a tie-up with TGCC PLT (a registered training provider and Approved Centre for British Qualifications Endorsement), were to provide opportunities for 40 of their players to get diplomas or degrees by being active in sports without the need to be present in classroom.



But this, too, was halted by Covid-19.



When the virus is contained, expect Megat’s HockAdemy to come back with a vengeance with their plans.



