PETALING JAYA: National hockey midfielder Mohd Faid Farhadh Mohd Shah’s fear of not getting proper rehabilitation for his injuries because of the Coivid-19 pandemic was unfounded.





The 22-year-old has injured his fibula and hamstring before the movement control order (MCO) was imposed on March 18.



Instead of being left in the lurch, Faid has been given an intensive stay-at-home programme by the National Sports Institute (NSI) in Bukit Jalil.



“I was worried that I could not be at 100% when I return to training. However, the team in NSI have given me an exercise schedule to help with my recovery and rehab, ” said Faid, a Sports and Recreation Education student at the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM)



“Right now, I am strengthening my legs due to the fibula injury. I am also doing lots of indoor cycling and core exercise to maintain my fitness level.



“To train indoors, you need to be highly motivated because there would be no one to encourage or watch.



“We can take things easy if we do not have high self-discipline, ” added Faid, who is back with his family in Melaka.



Faid had a brilliant start to 2020 as he helped Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) to bag their first treble (Charity Shield, Malaysia Hockey League and the TNB Cup) in his first season with the club.



His performances in the league saw him getting a call-up to the national team.



Even though it was a short training stint, Faid said there were immense potential in the team – thanks to the emergence of up and coming players.



“These youngsters, including myself, need lots of intense training to be on par with the experienced senior players.



“We have to strive harder to improve and hopefully qualify for the 2024 Olympics.”



The Star of Malaysia