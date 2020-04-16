



Hockey Australia corporate partner and Hockey One naming rights partner Kellogg’s Sultana Bran has produced a brand new television commercial starring Hockeyroos co-captain Jodie Kenny.





The commercial, which is based on a true story from Kenny’s past, aired nationally for the first time on Sunday night and has received plenty of positive feedback.



Mother of three year old son Harrison, Kenny is the new face of Sultana Bran and epitomises the family values and mantra of ‘Kellogg’s Sultana Bran, proudly fuelling Australian hockey fans both big and small’ that the iconic Australian company is reaching out to through their partnership with the Sultana Bran Hockey One League and Hockey Australia.



While the child in the commercial is not Kenny’s actual son in real life, the narrative highlights the close bond and connection Kenny has with Harrison and how family orientated hockey is as a sport.



One of six kids, Kenny has fond recollections of how much hockey was part of her family life and spending the entirety of her Saturdays growing up at the local hockey field with the rest of her family.



Reflecting on the commercial, Hockey Australia CEO Matt Favier was thrilled with the finished product and Kellogg’s investment in using hockey to promote one of their signature cereal offerings.



“This is magnificent exposure and recognition for our sport to have such a recognisable, renowned and reputable brand choose to showcase hockey and Jodie to highlight their values and ethos,” said Favier.



“Among the current challenging times of COVID-19, this is some really positive news and is so exciting to see Jodie and hockey feature in this commercial that will be seen by millions of Australians.”



“The commercial looks fantastic and we thank Kellogg for their ongoing support, particularly at this time.”



Keep an eye on your TV screens for the commercial and make sure to pick up a box of Sultana Bran the next time you are at the supermarket.



Hockey Australia media release