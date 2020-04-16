

Sam Ward in Rio 2016

Have you been enjoying Sam Ward’s attempts at trying other Olympic sports over the last few weeks?

Now you can get involved too and help raise money for the British Red Cross at the same time thanks to a collaboration between Team GB and TikTok.

Following on from the huge success of Ward’s videos, Team GB have teamed up with the short-form video platform to officially launch the #IsolationGames, challenging British athletes and the public to createively recreate the summer of sport in their own home.



We’ve teamed up with @tiktok_uk & the @BritishRedCross to bring you the #IsolationGames – your opportunity to recreate the summer of sport from your own home and all for a worthy cause.



Follow us �� ‘TeamGB’ and get creative!https://t.co/lNVR7Ymixx pic.twitter.com/Dd0W7wEj3M — Team GB (@TeamGB) April 15, 2020

Ward will be joined by Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Max Whitlock, Olympic snowboarder Aimee Fuller and diving silver medallist Leon Taylor in joyfully resurrecting everyone’s much-loved sporting moments.

You can get in on the act too by putting together your own clips and uploading them to TikTok. Make sure you share your best hockey efforts with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter too and we’ll look to share as many as we can.

Alongside being something fun for you all to get involved with, this initiative has also been launched to help raise money for the British Red Cross to help with their response to COVID-19.

The #IsolationGames in-app challenge page and accompanying videos will include a link for donations, while you can also find out more by visiting: https://www.redcross.org.ul/isolationgames

Speaking to Team GB, Ward said: “With sport being pretty much cancelled, why not create something in our own homes, create how you see each sport and learn about what others love to do. Make sure you get involved with the #isolationgames and show us what you can create.”

So what are you waiting for? Get creative and make the #IsolationGames the best sporting event of the summer!



The costume, the moves, the ending... ��



This may well be your best #IsolationGames video yet @Samuel_Ward13 ���� pic.twitter.com/tjnmmxfnhD — Great Britain Hockey (@GBHockey) April 11, 2020

Great Britain Hockey media release