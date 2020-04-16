

Painful ordeal: Mohd Amirul Hamizan (right) fractured his knee cap in a friendly match against TNB Thunderbolt at Bukit Jalil last December.



KUALA LUMPUR: Penalty corner drag flicker Mohd Amirul Hamizan Azahar’s left knee injury is taking a longer time to heal, no thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.





The Tenaga Nasional defender, who has a fractured knee cap, was undergoing rehabilitation at the National Sports Institute (ISN) in Bukit Jalil since last month but has had to return home to Bukit Mertajam because of the movement control order (MCO).



Amirul suffered the injury in a friendly match against TNB Thunderbolt at Bukit Jalil last December. And he could not play for Tenaga Nasional in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) in January.



Despite his injury, he was called up for the national junior training last month in preparation for the Junior Asia Cup in Dhaka, Bangladesh from June 4-14 but the tournament has since been postponed.



The 19-year-old Amirul said he has not fully recovered.



“I was undergoing rehab at ISN since early March but after a few sessions, I could not attend the rehab due to MCO, ” said Amirul.



“I am following the programme given by the physiotherapist. But it is difficult to follow the programme without the assistance of a physio.



“It will take me longer to recover without the help of a physio. I am keeping my fingers crossed that the situation will improve by end of April so I can return to Bukit Jalil to continue under a physio, ” said Amirul, who guided Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) to win the double league and overall Cup in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) last year.



He was also the top scorer in the MJHL with 27 goals – 15 penalty corners, 10 field and two penalty strokes.



“I am glad the Junior Asia Cup in Dhaka, which is the qualifying tournament for next year’s Junior World Cup has been postponed.



“I am hoping I can recover in the next two months to be back in training and win a place for the Junior Asia Cup. My dream is to be a national player and also to feature in Junior World Cup next year, ” added Amirul.



The Star of Malaysia