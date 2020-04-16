With Olympics postponed, coach Reid gets 12 more precious months to turn men’s hockey team into genuine contender



Graham Reid has provided much-needed stability after over a year of rollercoasting for the team. File



The Indian men’s hockey team had a 20/20 beginning to the year — a dramatic turnaround from the start it had last year, when the team was without a coach and looking for direction.





The year began with a 5-2 victory over hockey giants Netherlands. That stunning performance in their opening match of what has so far turned out to be an extraordinary debut season of the FIH Pro League showed a bright glimpse of what the future could hold for the team.



The year of Reid



It was almost exactly a year ago that Graham Reid joined as the coach, and judging from the team’s performances under him, the Australian seemed to be just what the doctor ordered. It’s not that the team’s brilliant showing is one man’s doing alone. It is a cumulative effect of years of slow progress. What Reid has provided is the much-needed stability and clarity after over a year of rollercoasting for the team.



In Reid’s first assignment, India hosted lowly-ranked teams in the FIH Series Final in June last year and were ruthless in their victorious campaign. They won all their matches on the tour of Belgium, which included matches against Spain as well. The cherry on the cake for the year was sealing the Olympics berth — (failing to achieve that at the 2018 Asian Games was the first step towards Harendra Singh losing the coach’s position) — by demolishing Russia in the qualifying double-header. But the team’s first serious test under Reid came with the Pro League this year; and India have been impressive so far. After six matches, they are fourth in the nine-team pool. They also defeated reigning world champions Belgium apart from taking a bonus point from their draw against defending champions Australia.



With the kind of 12 months the team has had under Reid, it’s only natural the players would have been confident going into the Olympics had they been held this year. Having fallen just short of a semifinal appearance in the 2018 World Cup, there is no shortage of confidence and ambition in the current bunch of players; and after their recent success against the top teams, their appetite for success has only grown. “We had prepared well and were ready for the Olympics,” said defender Varun Kumar from Bengaluru.



Detailed planning



That confidence is inspiring, but would India have been real contenders at the Olympics this year? Reid would be especially glad about the postponement. Having that one extra year has given Reid a realistic chance of fulfilling the usually unrealistic expectations of the Indian federation and fans. “I see this as a definite positive for us,” said Reid. “The postponement means we now have time to put together a detailed development plan that should give us the best possible chance of performing at our best come the Olympics,” he added.



Understandably, Reid is not getting ahead of himself based on his team’s performance in the Pro League so far. As history has shown, the top teams are great at long-term planning, especially for the big tournaments. The Pro League is a long round-robin tournament, and though a major event, it is not as precious as the Olympics or the World Cup.



And teams such as Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Australia turn up in a very different mindset at the big events. Everything they do is usually a preparation for the World Cup or the Olympics. At the Pro League, they would have been testing different combinations, while keeping their cards close to their chest strategy-wise. Even India were testing different players. However, from their games, it seemed India were playing at full throttle. It’s not that Netherlands, Belgium and Australia were not stretched either; but from past experiences, India would know that teams like these can raise their game even further in crunch scenarios.



Starting behind



With training and tournaments getting cancelled by the Covid-19 pandemic, each team’s planning process will be affected. “All the countries are in the same situation and will struggle with the planning phase over the next three-six months,” Reid said.



Even then, Reid will have a lot of ground to cover. All the top contenders, except Argentina, have had the same coach for at least four years now. Reid has, because of the postponement, just over two years to prepare the team for the Olympics. Also, unlike the Europeans and the Australians, India still don’t have a uniform training system and playing style. With every new coach, the Indian players must adapt much more than what is required of players in Europe or Australia. That uncertainty leads to inconsistency on the field. Even though India are getting fitter, faster and bolder, and playing in a more structured way, their game is still largely about chaos. It is exciting, but there is that danger of blowing hot and cold at crucial junctures.



“For the younger players it allows us an extra 12 months to work with them,” said Reid. “It also gives us an opportunity to increase our players’ knowledge on the playing style we wish them to play. We will also be able to give them a deeper knowledge on scenarios that are likely to come up during the Olympics,” he added.



Keeping goals



Graham Reid’s India are nowhere close to being a finished work. The midfield is inexperienced, the forward-line lacks composure and the defence keeps slipping up. India are still not a settled unit; therefore, Reid has been trying out different player combinations. He would welcome the extra time with open arms. For the Australian, one major department to work on will be goalkeeping.





PR Sreejesh



PR Sreejesh (in pic) has not been at his best since returning from his year-long injury layoff three years ago. He conceded some soft goals at the 2018 World Cup, which even drew criticism from Australian great Ric Charlesworth. Sreejesh has now started to show glimpses of his old self but how long will the old warhorse’s stay with the team last is a question on everybody’s mind. His heir apparent, Krishan Pathak, is still a work in progress. His instincts let him down at times and he is prone to making major mistakes, which was seen in the Pro League. Reid has been giving him ample playing time. One more year will give the coaches and Sreejesh the time to instil in Pathak the confidence to become a top goalkeeper.



