Following the decision to suspend all hockey activity on the 16 March 2020, Hockey Wales has continued to take advice and guidance regarding the COVID 19 pandemic, while scenario planning for the future.





Hockey Wales has now taken the decision to cancel all domestic hockey activity until 30 June 2020.



In addition, both the June and July Test Series, due to be hosted at the National Hockey Centre in Cardiff, have been cancelled.



The CEO of Hockey Wales, Ria Burrage-Male, has worked with the Hockey Wales Exec Team to ensure the fairest outcome to the season in what has proved to be a difficult time for everyone,



“This has been a hugely difficult season for all involved and we are so grateful for the way in which our hockey family has pulled together and worked at making the best of a bad situation.



“With the horrific weather at the beginning of the year preventing a number of matches and training camps taking place, followed by this unprecedented situation we find ourselves in with COVID 19, we have all had to venture into uncharted territory and make decisions that are new to everyone.



“We want everyone to understand that the decisions that have been taken regarding the conclusion of the season have been to ensure fairness and equality across the board.



“Our priority is the health and well-being of players, coaches, umpires and officials alike and we look forward to a time when our hockey family across Wales are all back together for the 2020/21 season.



“We will continue to follow government advice and update you with any changes in the near future. Thank you for your understanding in these most unusual of times.”



SEASON 2019/20 CONCLUSION



Based on the current situation with COVID 19, Hockey Wales have had to take unprecedented decisions to conclude the season as fairly as possible and, as such have made the following decisions:



Women’s Club League Standings



South Wales Women’s Hockey League



In conjunction with South Wales Women’s Hockey League, the decision has been reached to utilise the percentage points system to decide final league standings where there has been an unequal amount of games played by teams.



The points percentage is calculated on total points won (3 for a win, 1 for a draw), minus any points deducted for disciplinary offences, then divided by the total number of points available from the games played, multiplied by 100 to give the percentage.



*Clubs will be emailed by the league regarding promotion, relegation and final standings*



North Wales Women’s Hockey League



In conjunction with North Wales Women’s Hockey League, the decision has been reached to utilise the percentage points system to decide final league standings where there has been an unequal amount of games played by teams.



The points percentage is calculated on total points won (3 for a win, 1 for a draw), minus any points deducted for disciplinary offences, then divided by the total number of points available from the games played, multiplied by 100 to give the percentage.



*Clubs will be emailed by the league regarding promotion, relegation and final standings*



Club’s involved in English Leagues:



The outcome of all English Leagues will be considered by the relevant management in line with England Hockey. For further updates please see the websites listed in the ‘Notes Section’ below.



Club Championships



Whilst all cup games have been cancelled, it is important that we are able to decide on our representative Club teams for Europe 2021.



Womens:



As the two finalists of the Hockey Wales Championship competition, the match between Cardiff & Met HC and Howardian HC will take place at the earliest and safest opportunity. The winner of this match will decide who joins Swansea HC in Europe.



Mens:



The postponed game between Penarth HC and Whitchurch HC will take place at the earliest and safest opportunity. This will conclude the Championship round robin semi-final competition with the winning club automatically joining Cardiff & Met in Europe.



Please note, there will not be a final between the round robin winner and Cardiff & Met.



*The date for both matches will be announced once we have official guidance on when we are able to play*



Summary of all cancellations:



Youth Hockey

Schools Hockey

Club League and Cup competitions



excludes EuroHockey 2021 Club decider – see above for details ‘Club Championships’



Club and International Masters Hockey

Player Pathway activity

National Age Group (NAGs)



includes all training camps and the Test Series against Ulster



Senior squad training

June and July Test Series



Hockey Wales media release