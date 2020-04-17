By Jugjet Singh





Assistant national coach Amin Rahim (right) keeps in touch with players to monitor their training.



THOUGH Malaysian national hockey players diligently follow a regimented exercise routine at home during the Movement Control Order (MCO), their enthusiasm is fast waning.





Sure, the first week of the MCO was refreshing, as they had never trained so hard in front of their families and it was kind of fun as well.



But as days turned into weeks and more than a month, and no sign of the Covid-19 scourge going away, many of them now yearn for open space and blue skies.



Amin Rahim, the assistant to national coach Roelant Oltmans, said: “All 28 players are still putting in the same amount of efforts they started with at the beginning of the MCO, there is no question about it.”



“However, like everybody else, my players are also feeling bored, cooped up at home and they want to return to the blue turf and hit the ball as hard as they used to.



“In short, they want the MCO to end as soon as possible so that they can do what they do best, play hockey in an open field and not train in confined quarters,” added Amin, a former national penalty corner ace.



To keep their enthusiasm up until the MCO ‘misery’ ends, Amin said they talk to their players via a social media application every Friday.



“Tomorrow (Friday) coach Roelant Oltmans will lead our normal video session with the players and this is one of the ways we motivate them to keep up their training sessions so that when the MCO is lifted and sports allowed back on fields, they will be in as good a physical shape as they were before the MCO,” said Amin.



And what about the players who need special drills to keep their muscles at optimum level like goalkeepers and penalty corner flickers?



“Goalkeepers and penalty corner flickers of course have different set of needs when it comes to training and nothing beats doing the real drills on the pitch.



“But since one needs at least a pusher, stopper and flicker to train a penalty corner flick... this can't be practised at home right now.



“So, there will be a little setback for Razie (Rahim) and his penalty corner battery when they return to the pitch. Razie might find that he has lost some strength in his arms.



“But for a seasoned person like Razie (national No 1 flicker) he will only need a short time to get back his power as compared to, say, a junior who has only been flicking for a year.



“Goalkeepers also train without their padding now and feel much lighter, but all these are small hiccups.



“The important thing right now is for the players to keep following Oltmans' training schedule, and also keep their enthusiasm burning.



“This is the only way to emerge from the MCO physically and mentally stronger,” said Amin.



