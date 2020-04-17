



Muffins don’t have to be high carbohydrate and high fat cake-like productions. By avoiding flour and including higher protein ingredients like Greek yoghurt and oats you can produce something that tastes decent and is well under 100 calories.





If you have some whey protein lying around, this can be added too, for extra protein, although I’m not a massive fan of this and tend to use normal skimmed milk powder.



Another high-protein option is to use egg whites rather than whole eggs. But experience shows that I just tend to eat the egg yolks later in some sort of super-omlette. And anyway whole eggs are generally not an issue in most people’s diets.



Try this as a basic mix. You can adjust the ingredients to your own taste later.



Ingredients



Two ripe bananas

2 eggs (or 4 egg whites)

3/4 cup low-fat Greek yoghurt

3/4 cup porridge oats

2 tablespoons of skimmed milk powder (or two scoops of whey powder)

2 tablespoons of Truvia sweetener or equivalent (this is as sweet as about 6 tablespoons of sugar)

4 drops of vanilla essence (leave out if your whey protein is ‘vanilla’)



2 teaspoons of baking powder



To make



Heat the oven to 180C (170 fan). Use a cooking spray to lightly oil a non-stick muffin tray. Then use a food processor to blend all the ingredients together.



This should make a mix that can be spooned into the tray. Cook for 20 mins until the tops are lightly browned. They do tend to stick in the tray a bit – leaving for five minutes or so to cool makes the muffins easier to remove.



Typical nutrition per muffin is (makes 12): calories 85, protein 5.5g, carbs 12g, fat 1.5, fibre 1.5g



Substituting whey powder adds 2.5g more protein per muffin and takes away 2.5g of carbs. Using egg whites means about 0.5g less fat and about 0.5g more protein per muffin.



