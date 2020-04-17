The SA Hockey Association have announced the SPAR South Africa Womens Indoor Hockey Side and the South African Mens Indoor Hockey side today. These squads will attend camps and will be used to select the final African Qualifier side later this year. The African Indoor Hockey Cup of Nations will take place in South Africa this year with the current date under review due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.





The squads were selected based on performances at the recently completed Indoor Hockey IPT in Kwazulu Natal.









SA Hockey Association media release