Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

SA Indoor Hockey Sides Announced

Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 10:00 | Hits: 45
View Comments

The SA Hockey Association have announced the SPAR South Africa Womens Indoor Hockey Side and the South African Mens Indoor Hockey side today. These squads will attend camps and will be used to select the final African Qualifier side later this year. The African Indoor Hockey Cup of Nations will take place in South Africa this year with the current date under review due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.



The squads were selected based on performances at the recently completed Indoor Hockey IPT in Kwazulu Natal.




SA Hockey Association media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.