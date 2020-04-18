

England U16 Girls 2019



Having had their season ended early by coronavirus, the England U16 Girls' team will now be putting their time to the best possible use by raising money for the NHS to help them continue the great work they're doing at this difficult time.





Organised by Saskia Lawrence, members of the team will instead by running 2,070 miles between them, the combined distances of the journeys they would have taken to play games against Belgium, Scotland and Germany this summer.



They will be raising money for NHS Charities Together along the way, with the money going towards helping the NHS provide the best possible patient care, keep their staff members as safe as possible and to fund research to find ways of beating the virus.



Fantastic work girls - we're with you all the way!



You can donate by clicking here.



England Hockey Board Media release