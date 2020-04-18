The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) can now have a bigger window to plan Junior Hockey League (JHL).



By Jugjet Singh



THE deferment of the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination to early next year may not be welcomed by students but this has opened a window of opportunity for age-group sporting events nationwide.





Events for the first six months of the year, which couldn’t be held because of the Covid-19 pandemic, can now be slotted by sports authorities in the remaining six months of the year.



The fear of sports events encroaching the crucial study period for a major exam has disappeared.



And parents would now be more accommodating in letting their children use more of their brawn instead of brains.



Under-21 age-group events like the Malaysia Games (earlier scheduled for July 11-19) and the national Junior Hockey League will no longer clash with the major Form Five examination which charts the future of at least 400,000 SPM students annually. The initial plan was to either hold Malaysia Games next year, or scrap it altogether.



But that should not be the scenario now with the SPM, originally slated for Oct 5-14 (first phase) and Nov 2-19 (second phase), now moved to the early months of next year.



“Even though this news is not welcome because it will disrupt the plans of many students who have been studying hard for major examinations with an eye to proceed into the next phase of their lives, nevertheless it is a relief for the sporting world in Malaysia.



“The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) for one, can now have a bigger window to plan our Junior Hockey League (JHL) and other age-group events which were in danger of not being held earlier," said MHC vice-president and competitions committee chairman Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh.



Even the Form Three assessment (PT3) and UPSR 2020 (Standard Six) examinations have been cancelled due to the pandemic.



For the MHC, who also have their national under-14 and under-16 to plan for this year, their work is much easier now.



“Even though the MCO is still in force, flights from Sabah to KL have resumed and I will come down to Kuala Lumpur for some business matters soon, and will use this opportunity to have a discussion with members of the competitions committee as well as the president (Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal) on the best dates to hold our age-group events," said Anil, who is also the Sabah HA president.



The Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM) and Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) examinations have also been postponed to the first quarter of 2021.



The MHC have also postponed the national Junior Hockey League (boys), which was initially scheduled for March 25-April 19, following the MCO. The girls’ event was moved to June.



Tengku Mahkota Ismail Sports School are the JHL double champions. Some of the school sides in the 24-team tournament this year are Bukit Jalil Sports School, Anderson School of Ipoh, Pahang Sports School, SMK Za'aba, SMK Datuk Bentara Batu Pahat and Tunku Besar Secondary School Tampin.



And these schools will rely on their Form Five and pre-university boys for good results.



