By Jugjet Singh





MHC vice-president and OCM vice-president Datuk S. Shamala.



The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) have set aside RM300,000 as “’insurance” to protect their stakeholders during the Covid-19 crisis.





Yesterday, the OCM announced that they have set up a Covid Fund to assist National Sports Associations (NSAs), whose daily running has been affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO).



“In this regard, the OCM have set aside RM300,000 from their Trust Fund to aid NSAs who are impacted by the Covid-19.



“The fund is aimed at assisting NSAs with their administrative expenses at a time when the cancellation of and the inability to organise events have affected revenue streams whilst monthly expenditure remains.



“NSAs shall be notified as soon as possible on the application process and procedures.



“Additionally, the OCM executive board have agreed to waive 50 per cent of monthly rental of tenants housed at Wisma OCM in Kuala Lumpur for the month of April and May,” read an OCM statement yesterday.



The Malaysian Hockey Confederation welcomed the move by OCM.



“This is a timely cushion for their affiliates.



“The MCO and the Covid-19 are not only hampering plans to hold any tournaments but also keeping sponsors at bay.



“Normally, sponsorship deals are renewed or signed at the beginning of the year but since many corporations are also facing setbacks, it is truly a difficult period to make ends meet.



“So, with this help from the OCM, at least some administration as well as rental issues can be overcome for the time being,” said MHC vice-president Datuk S. Shamala, also the vice-president of OCM.



While the MHC rent space at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, many NSAs share the same roof at Wisma OCM.



“There are many NSAs who have offices at the OCM building. The 50 per cent waiver on rentals will really help,” Shamala added.



The OCM will continue to monitor the dire situation and engage with the stakeholders.



New Straits Times