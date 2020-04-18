By AGNES MAKHANDIA





Kenyatta University's Gloria Juma (left) vies for the ball with Blazers' Rachel Ousa during their Kenya Hockey Union Women Premier League match at City Park Stadium on November 17, 2019 Blazers won 2-1. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



It's a sigh of relief to Blazers women’s hockey club (formerly Telkom) after African Hockey Federation (AfHF) extended the deadline to pay their Sh115,366 (1,000 Euros) fine for late withdrawal from last year’s Africa Cup of Clubs Championships held in Ismailia, Egypt.





Blazers pulled out of the annual tourney days to the event due to financial challenges.



Blazers would have Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) to thank for after the national body intervened.



Blazers coach Jos Openda revealed they were not able to raise the money by end of February and were set to face further sanctions from the continental body.



“I’m happy KHU managed to come through for us and what we need to do is to ensure we pay the fine before the next club championship that is scheduled for November 31 to December 5 in Malawi. We are therefore reaching out to companies, organisations and people of goodwill to come on board and help us not only pay the fine but honour league and future international matches,” said Openda .



The 10-time African champions, who lost sponsorship from telecommunication firm Telkom last June, have endured a financial crunch since then and failed to defend their continental crown. However they continued their dominance locally winning a record-extending 22nd league title last season.



“We have a good side and what we need is financial help. We have a different name now and we want to start everything afresh, win the league and clubs championships this year.



KHU Secretary General Wycliffe Ongori confirmed the development saying: "KHU has a cordial relationship with AHF and therefore we were able to reach an agreement that suits both parties. Blazers will have to pay the fine atleast before the next event.”



Men's champions Butali Sugar Warriors, who failed to honour last year’s event also due to financial constraints, and much-improved Wazalendo have qualified for this year’s event while Blazers and United States International University-Africa (USIU-A) Spartans will fly the country's flag in the women’s category.



The top two teams at the completion of the men and women's Premier League earn automatic tickets to the continental showpiece.



Daily Nation