COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - After much consideration, USA Field Hockey and the women’s High Performance Coaching Staff have decided to postpone the scheduled High Performance Centers and Young Women’s National Championship as uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continue.





Originally scheduled to run from April through May, the eight regional women’s High Performance Centers will be put on hold. At this point the goal is for the Centers to resume activity at the end of July or beginning of August, prior to the start of the NCAA season.



Set to have taken place June 19 to 23 at the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Conn., the Young Women’s National Championship will be postponed until January 2021 at the earliest.



With the uncertainty of when facilities and universities will reopen and the restrictions and challenges outside organizations face when trying to book venues, as well as to allow ample time to prepare, USA Field Hockey and the women’s High Performance Coaching Staff will continue to monitor and follow the mandates and protocols set in place by the he United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and local and state health authorities. More details will be shared once solidified.



USFHA media release