By Bridget Lacy





Photo: Aran Zalewski was with Nat Fyfe when they were spotted surfing at Gas Bay, near Margaret River. (Supplied)



He is co-captain of Australia's men's hockey team, an Olympian and one of Australia's biggest hockey stars — but he is largely unrecognised.





And after being caught in a media storm involving friend and Fremantle Dockers captain Nat Fyfe last week, Aran Zalewski has never been more grateful for his anonymity.



The Kookaburras champion was surfing with dual Brownlow medallist Fyfe in Margaret River when they were spotted walking back from the beach, sparking concerns the Fremantle skipper was flouting regional travel bans.



Fyfe was cleared of any wrongdoing, but not before plenty of people around the state had their say.



Far fewer people asked about the bloke walking beside him — a point that was not lost on Zalewski, who could only feel for his former Aquinas College classmate.



So, what was Zalewski doing in the famous South West town?



The 29-year-old is back living in his home town of Margaret River with his parents, Cathy and Wally, for the first time since he left to go to boarding school at Aquinas.



Zalewski and his fiance Teagan decided to head south as soon as the national hockey training programs were shut down due to coronavirus.





Photo: Kookaburras co-captain Aran Zalewski has been enjoying spending time with his parents Cathy and Wally at their Margaret River home. (Supplied: Aran Zalewski)



Helping Mum and Dad around the house



The midfielder has found plenty of positives after more than a month back home.



"It's nice," Zalewski said.



"I've been away from home since I was about 13, so to spend some really good quality time with Mum and Dad is great.



"Getting into the kitchen with Mum, it's pretty much been helping them with the gardening every day and they need a bit of muscle around the house, so it's been good to give them a hand and help them out."



There is plenty of space at the family home for Zalewski to keep fit, including a makeshift gym in the garage.



And he and his father have started a new morning routine at Gnarabup Beach, taking their daily workout to another level.





Photo: Aran Zalewski and his father Wally train every morning at a beach near their Margaret River home. (Supplied: Aran Zalewski)



"I've just basically been heading down in the morning and swimming about a kilometre with the old man, just so we can spend a bit of time together, do a little bit of fitness together and it's a pretty good way to start the day," Zalewski said.



"I enjoy pushing and testing myself and I do enjoy the water, growing up in Margaret River, so we swim down, grab a rock and see kind of how far we can run under water with it.



"I couldn't believe how heavy it was. If you pick up something underwater it's obviously much lighter than it is out of the water.



"Every day it's pushing the limits of how far you can go."



Future hockey plans on ice



While athletes across the globe have been thrown by the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021, Zalewski believes the mental and physical break could be an advantage for athletes like him as he searches for that elusive Olympic gold medal.



He is unsure whether there will be any more international games for the Kookaburras in 2020 and his plans to head to Amsterdam for an extended period later in the year to play there could well be on ice too.





Photo: Aran Zalewski is an Olympic champion and Kookaburras co-captain, but is rarely recognised on the street. (Reuters: Vasily Fedosenko)



But for now, he is enjoying his unexpected return home.



And he is hoping that one day, once travel restrictions are lifted, he'll have an October free so he can go on one of those epic surfing trips his friend Fyfe usually takes in his off-season.



ABC News