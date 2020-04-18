

Huge task: Mohd Hairi (right) hopes to live up to his role as the No. 1 goalkeeper when the hockey tournaments resume.



KUALA LUMPUR: Taking over as the first choice keeper is already a big responsibility for hockey player Mohd Hairi Abdul Rahman.





And then, there is this huge expectation on him as the replacement to former No. 1 keeper S. Kumar, who retired in February.



It all creates high anxiety but the 30-year-old Hairi has decided to paint his house during the movement control order (MCO) to keep his mind off from national duty temporarily.



“I took the initiative to paint my two-storey terrace house on my own, I started two weeks ago, ” said Hairi.



“The house will be ready as we celebrate Hari Raya next month and as we wait for the arrival of our second baby, ” said Hairi, who is married to former national shooter Wahidah Ismail.



Hairi last featured for Malaysia at the FIH World Series in Bukit Jalil last May as he was out of action for five months due to a knee surgery last June.



In January, Hairi played for Tenaga Nasional in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) and led the team to finish as the league runners-up.



Hairi, who made his international debut in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh in 2016, hoped to live up to his role as the No. 1 keeper when the tournaments resume.



“I’ve not played for the country for almost a year now and it will be good to get some warm-up first. I’m looking forward to playing in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh (from Sept 27 to Oct 3), ” said Hairi.



