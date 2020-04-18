KUALA LUMPUR: Scoring goals is hockey striker Nuramirah Syakirah Zulkifli’s passion.





Earning the accolade as Malaysia’s top goal-getter in international women hockey tournaments is her dream.



And Nuramirah is already on track to fulfil that hope when she emerged as top scorer for Division One club Bremer in the German Hockey League last year. The 20-year-old Kedahan netted 15 goals – 11 field, three penalty and one penalty stroke – in nine matches.



And in February, she scored 11 goals (10 field and one penalty corner) in the National Women’s League to steer debutants Hockey Academy (Hockademy) of Kuala Lumpur to the league title.



She was supposed to return to play for Bremer in the German League this week but the Covid-19 pandemic has forced a postponement.



Nuramirah, who took up hockey at the age of 11, said that she is quite satisfied with her scoring ability in local and foreign leagues.



But her aim is to become a top striker for Malaysia in international tournaments.



“Malaysia have a good women’s hockey team but they need calibre forwards to deliver goals to finish in a good position in tournaments.



“I believe that I have the capability to be a good striker but I need to be more consistent in my displays for the nation in tournaments, ” said Nuramirah, who has represented Malaysia 30 times.



She played in the Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018 and scored five goals to help Malaysia finish fifth among eight teams.



“I am happy with my efforts especially in the German League as I made a memorable debut for them by being the top scorer.“It was the most number of goals I ever scored in a league and I wanted to continue my scoring act to help Bremer club win the league title this season.



“It is unfortunate that I cannot return to Germany as the league is postponed, ” said Nuramirah, who scored a whopping 33 goals to help Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Black Widow win the girls’ Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) last year.



Nuramirah, who is the youngest among five siblings, was called up for national junior team’s training last month in preparation for the Junior Asia Cup in Kakamigahara, Japan which was scheduled last week, but that too has been postponed.



Nuramirah said she is doubtful of playing in Germany this year due to national duty.



“We will compete in the Junior Asia Cup later this year in a bid to qualify for the Junior World Cup (in Potchefstroom, South Africa in 2021).”



The Star of Malaysia