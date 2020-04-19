KUALA LUMPUR: When national player Kirandeep Kaur suffered a five-inch muscle tear in her left thigh during national junior hockey training, she had been resigned to a long layoff – for at least two months.





However, she has healed quicker than she expected. Just five weeks after the injury suffered at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil, the City lass is ready for action again.



The Form Five Student of SMK Bukit Bandaraya in Bangsar, said that she felt fine but had yet to go for a check-up at the National Sports Institute (ISN) in Bukit Jalil.



“I will only be able to go to ISN once the movement control order (MCO) is lifted and I hope it will be by the end of this month.



“There is no pain in my thigh and I’ve started doing the training programme given to me by the national coach Lailin (Abu Hassan) the last few days.



“I’m able to do all exercises given by the coach and this is a big relief for me. I feel I have fully recovered, ” said the 17-year-old Kirandeep, who was called up for training in preparation for the Junior Asia Cup in Kakamigahara, Japan, in February.



The tournament had been scheduled for April 6-12 but has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The tournament is the qualifying meet for the 2021 Junior World Cup in Potchefstroom, South Africa.



Kirandeep, who marshals the midfield, helped the Hockey Academy (Hockademy) of KL to win the National Women’s Hockey League in February.



She said this was the first time she suffered an injury since receiving a national call-up in 2018.



“I hope the training will begin by next month so we will have enough time to prepare a strong team for the tournament, ” said Kirandeep, who has represented Malaysia 25 times in tournaments since making her debut in the FIH World Series in Singapore in 2018.



Her last assignment with the national team was the FIH World Series in Banbridge, Ireland, in June last year, when Malaysia finished third behind champions South Korea and runners-up Ireland.



The Star of Malaysia