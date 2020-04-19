by Dil Bahra







Uganda set up a unique record at Munich 1972 Olympic Games by including three pairs of brothers in the 1972 squad.





Making their one and only appearance at Olympic hockey, the squad of eighteen players included nine Sikhs. Of these nine, there were three pairs of brothers.



When Uganda played Germany on 1 September 1972, in their pool match, they created a unique record in Olympics by fielding three pairs of brothers in their team of eleven.



Brothers Rajinder & Amarjit Singh Sandhu; Ajit & Kuldip Singh Bhogal; Upkar & Jagdish Singh Kapoor all played in this match which ended in a 1 – 1 draw with Kuldip Singh Bhogal, the Ugandan forward, scoring his team’s goal.



Three brothers, however, have played in the same team before at Olympic Games, including the infamous Australian Pearce brothers.



The political climate in Uganda shortly after the Olympic Games meant that all the Asian players had to leave the country on their return.



