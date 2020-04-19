Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Schlingemann returns to Netherlands after successful spell at Mülheim

Published on Sunday, 19 April 2020 10:00 | Hits: 55
View Comments



Omar Schlingemann is set for a return to the Netherlands after six years coaching in Germany, one highlighted by Uhlenhorst Mülheim’s rise to the national title last season.



The Dutchman has been signed up by Hoofdklasse club Klein Zwitserland as successor to men’s coach Carlos Castaño.

Schlingemann said of his new club: “HC Klein Zwitserland is a wonderful club with great ambition and a ‘doers’ mentality. Those are two important factors necessary to be successful at the highest level.

“I am looking forward to start and continue working with the team, staff and club following their impressive advances in recent years.

“After six years in Germany, it is great to return to the Netherlands. Klein Zwitserland is a proud club with a great history and that appeals to me. ”

Euro Hockey League media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.