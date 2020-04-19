



Omar Schlingemann is set for a return to the Netherlands after six years coaching in Germany, one highlighted by Uhlenhorst Mülheim’s rise to the national title last season.





The Dutchman has been signed up by Hoofdklasse club Klein Zwitserland as successor to men’s coach Carlos Castaño.



Schlingemann said of his new club: “HC Klein Zwitserland is a wonderful club with great ambition and a ‘doers’ mentality. Those are two important factors necessary to be successful at the highest level.



“I am looking forward to start and continue working with the team, staff and club following their impressive advances in recent years.



“After six years in Germany, it is great to return to the Netherlands. Klein Zwitserland is a proud club with a great history and that appeals to me. ”



Euro Hockey League media release