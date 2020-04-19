



Dorian Thiéry will join the ambitious Orée project next season, making the switch from Royal Léopold, where he will link up with John-John Dohmen and outgoing Waterloo Ducks coach Xavier de Greve.





Speaking about the move, the 25-year-old – capped 64 times by Belgium – says he is excited about the new challenge.



“I needed to challenge myself in line with my ambitions,” he told the HockeyBelgium website. “I received quite a few offers but the one from Orée immediately met my expectations.



“We will have a very competitive team next season. I will also be able to work for the youth school at the girls’ level. I will also participate in a longer term project for boys and girls.



“I want to bring my experience and collaborate on a daily basis with the young people of Orée.



“I have talked a lot with Xavier De Greve but also with John-John Dohmen with whom I am in very regular contact. I know they expect a lot from me on and off the pitch.”



Thiéry played for 10 years with Léopold, winning the Belgian championship in 2019.



“Some will question this choice and I can perfectly understand them. But I know that this decision will be of added value for the rest of my career. I will work with experienced people but also younger people who can still help me progress.“



Euro Hockey League media release