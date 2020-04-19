Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Thiéry to switch from Léopold to Orée

Published on Sunday, 19 April 2020
Dorian Thiéry will join the ambitious Orée project next season, making the switch from Royal Léopold, where he will link up with John-John Dohmen and outgoing Waterloo Ducks coach Xavier de Greve.



Speaking about the move, the 25-year-old – capped 64 times by Belgium – says he is excited about the new challenge.

 “I needed to challenge myself in line with my ambitions,” he told the HockeyBelgium website. “I received quite a few offers but the one from Orée immediately met my expectations.

“We will have a very competitive team next season. I will also be able to work for the youth school at the girls’ level. I will also participate in a longer term project for boys and girls.

“I want to bring my experience and collaborate on a daily basis with the young people of Orée.

“I have talked a lot with Xavier De Greve but also with John-John Dohmen with whom I am in very regular contact. I know they expect a lot from me on and off the pitch.”

Thiéry played for 10 years with Léopold, winning the Belgian championship in 2019.

“Some will question this choice and I can perfectly understand them. But I know that this decision will be of added value for the rest of my career. I will work with experienced people but also younger people who can still help me progress.“

