



HC Bloemendaal has supplemented their panel for next season with Tom Hiebendaal, Daan Dullemeijer and Sam Figge set to join the club, replacing Mats de Groot, Sander ‘t Hart and Oliver Polkamp who are moving on.





Speaking about the additions, Bloemendaal top hockey board member said: “These are strange times. Hockey is currently not the most important thing but, on the other hand, we are now very much looking forward to playing hockey again soon or in the new season.



“Together with the new coach Rick Mathijssen, we are therefore continuing to build a strong team that can compete for prizes.”



Hiebendaal joins from the German champion Mühlheim Uhlenhorst having previously played for AH&BC Amsterdam and HGC. Dullemeijer was a defender at Hurley while Figge comes from the youth section of Oranje-Rood. He has previously played for the Dutch Under-18s.



Hiebendaal said of his move: “Bloemendaal is a wonderful club with a great history. It is a warm family club with a lot of committed people.



"Bloemendaal is a team with world players and names from the Dutch national team. I hope to further increase my own level here.”



Euro Hockey League media release