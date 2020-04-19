By Katie Shanahan





GB women's captain Hollie Pearne-Webb hopes the Pro League will be able to continue



The Pro League could be cancelled if a majority of the remaining matches are not played by 8 August, says the International Hockey Federation (FIH).





The annual global competition - which features Great Britain's men and women - has been postponed until 17 May because of the coronavirus pandemic, with only a third of matches played.



FIH sport director Jon Wyatt said taking the "difficult decision" to declare the league null and void was the "most likely outcome" if no more fixtures can be played.



The FIH told BBC Sport it had come to a unanimous agreement with competing nations to extend the Pro League for three months. This would "keep the opportunity open" to finish the season, which normally runs from January to June.



But, with this summer's Tokyo Olympic Games postponed until 2021, and no hockey being played around the world, the FIH is preparing for the worst.



"If we don't manage to play any more matches because the situation around the world doesn't improve, then I think the most likely outcome is we call the league null and void," said Wyatt.



"It's difficult to see us playing too many more matches. If the number of cases continue to escalate around the world and the situation carries on for the next month or two months, then at some point we'll have to make that difficult decision."



Because of the way the Pro League is structured, Germany's women are yet to play a match, while Argentina have played eight of their scheduled 16 fixtures.



BBC Sport understands 8 August has been chosen as the potential cut-off date because it would have been the last day of the Olympics and allows athletes to rest before the domestic season starts in September.



The Irish Hockey League has already been declared null and void after Hockey Ireland deemed there were too many games remaining to determine a final ranking.



GB women's captain Hollie Pearne-Webb said it would be "disappointing" if the Pro League could not be completed.



But she added: "I'm sure GB Hockey would be trying to put in place some alternate international matches for us."



And coach Mark Hager is already mapping out plans with Germany, Spain and South Africa.



"I've been in contact about the possibility of playing some matches once we're all cleared," he said.



"If the Pro League was cancelled, we would still be able to manufacture or get some competition."



The team were due to play a Test series in South Africa in March but that was cancelled because of coronavirus.



Hager hopes it will be rescheduled for the winter to help prepare the team for the conditions they will face in Tokyo next year.



While the players await the decision, they have been bonding during group yoga sessions, quizzes and painting by numbers - all done remotely.



Pearne-Webb is trying to "keep busy" - juggling a management accountancy job at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, volunteering, and training.



That includes converting her garage into a gym and using house plants as defenders.



"What's been really nice is we've found time to speak to individuals in our squad and ask them how their day's been or chat about their family," she said.



"You learn to appreciate each other more. As a squad you become better when you know each other so well and that shows on the pitch."



