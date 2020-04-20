Hockey became a permanent feature at Olympics from the 1928 Amsterdam Games.



Hockey was first included to the Olympics at the 1908 London edition. How well do you know about the sport's history at the Games?





1.Indian men's hockey team holds the record for clinching the Olympic gold without conceding a single goal twice? The first time was in 1928. When was the other?

London 1948

Moscow 1980

Melbourne 1956



2.The 1932 Olympics was the shortest edition for hockey featuring only three teams and three matches being played. The first two were USA and India. Which was the third team?

Great Britain

Japan

Netherlands



3.Name of the only Indian player to win an Olympic gold both as a player and a coach?

Balbir Singh Sr

Balkishen Singh Grewal

Dhyanchand



4.Which Indian player holds the unbroken record of scoring five goals in an Olympic final?

Balbir Singh Sr.

Dhyanchand

Ashok Kumar



5.Brazil in 2016 was one of the two nations that never played Olympic hockey except when it hosted the Games? Which is the other country?

Mexico

Italy

Finland



6.How many times did India face off against arch-rival Pakistan for the gold medal?

2

3

4



7.Men's field hockey has been part of the 24 Olympics. German teams (West, East and United Germany) have featured in 21 editions. Which is the other team with the same number of apperances?

Netherlands

Great Britain

India



8.India has won the most number of Olympic gold medals. Which country has won the most number of bronze medals?

Netherlands

Belgium

SpainAnswers



1. Melbourne 1956

2. Japan

3. Balkishen Singh Grewal - Won the award as a player in 1956 and then as the chief coach in 1980.

4. Balbir Singh Sr. - He scored five goals in the 6-1 final win against Netherlands at Helsinki 1952.

5. Finland - Helsinki 1952 was Finland's only appearance in field hockey.

6. 3 - 1956, 1960 and 1964: Three consecutive Olympic finals and India won twice

7. India - Since 1928 India has played in all edition, except for Beijing 2008

8. Netherlands - The Dutch finished third for five times - 1972, 1976, 1992, 1996, 2008, 2016



