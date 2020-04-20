Ricky Kelly







Alan Forsyth, the Great Britain and Scotland hockey star currently training with the GB Olympic squad, has raised well in excess of his self-imposed target of £5000 for the NHS by donating his own personal hockey kit in a raffle.





Alan, 27, from Paisley, said: “During the Covid-19 lockdown I was having a clear out and realised I had some playing and training kit and some of my hockey equipment that I could put to good use.



“I thought this was a good opportunity to help raise further funds for the NHS to say thank you for all the hard work it is doing to support the country in this pandemic.





Photo: Alan Forsyth in action – Scotland v Ukraine



“I have decided to put on a raffle for anyone who would like the chance to win the package of kit. All you need do is donate to NHS Charities Together via my Just Giving page.”



The package includes Alan’s first international cap and first number playing shorts, his playing shirt from the Azlan Shah winning team 2017, Adidas sticks, one used and one brand new made specifically for him, a brand new Adidas stick bag and a range of other items.



The raffle, which at time of writing had raised almost £5500, will run for two weeks and the minimum raffle ticket price is £5. On 29 April, the name of everyone who has donated will be put into the raffle and the winner will receive all the kit.



Alan currently plays for top English hockey side, Surbiton. He won his first cap for Scotland in 2009 and has played for Scotland in three Commonwealth Games tournaments. He also scored the winner in the EuroHockey Championship II 2017 final in Glasgow for Scotland to win gold on home turf.



He made his debut for the GB team in 2015 and has won many awards in both Scotland and England, including being voted UK Hockey Player of the Year in 2018 following a poll by the Hockey Writers’ Club.



Link to JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alanforsyth-hockeykitraffle.



Renfrewshire 24