

Kelsey Smith says she can't wait to pull on the black dress and play for the Black Sticks again after the coronavirus crisis. KAI SCHWOERER/GETTY IMAGES



"Even just picking your stick up for five minutes a day will improve your hand eye" says Commonwealth Games gold medallist Kelsey Smith. Following Hockey New Zealand's announcement that all national tournaments are cancelled for 2020 and with the Black Sticks programme currently on hold, we caught up with Smith to talk Olympics, rehab and lockdown.





Q: How has the postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games affected your training and focus?



A: For me personally, it was hard to get the news, although we had started to expect it for a while. But there are some positives that came of it. Given that we can't train as a team, let alone train on any pitch, we had to switch our mentality from team to individual. For me that mostly consists of interval training (for hockey fitness) and keeping my quads strong and on occasion some skills in the backyard.



Q: What has been your motivation through such a tough time?



A: Since I had spent all last year rehabbing my knee, it has sort of just carried on from that. I didn't get much actual hockey in so I guess the motivation has continued to try and come back to my full potential.



Q: You mentioned your knee injury. How tough was your road back to the pitch and what were the physical and mental hurdles you had to overcome?



A: People out there that have had an injury like an ACL will know how hard it is to watch your team playing and remembering what it was like to be out there. The actual rehab process itself I didn't mind too much because I tried to turn my focus into just getting stronger everywhere and working on other little niggles I had always had. Obviously you have your moments but overall I think I came out the other side of it all pretty positively. One thing I can say is, don't be afraid to feel emotional. Whether its anger, sadness, or disappointment, it's really natural and most athletes go through it, even for small injuries.



Q: What has your routine been like during the lockdown period? Have you been finding that this is an opportunity to recover and work on other areas?



A: Although I had been rehabbing my knee, I have also struggled with a lot of back pain so this has been a good opportunity to get that right. I have been doing a lot of yoga and pilates which I have actually come to enjoy! Mostly, my days consist of a walk to the beach nearby, some sort of home workout or running session, a bit of baking/cooking new recipes (things that don't need flour apparently as there is none anywhere!), a little bit of online learning, and lastly just having the tidiest flat I think I've ever been in. On a side note, my partner and I have completed Crash Bandicoot on the Xbox, not sure if that's a win or just a waste of time!



Q: What advice would you give to a young hockey player during this time period?



A: I am sure any young, keen hockey player has seen videos of players doing skills at home and mini workouts such as the Home Advantage series on Sky Sport Next. I think it's a cool time to try new things you wouldn't usually have time for during the regular hockey season. Even just picking your stick up for five minutes a day will improve your hand eye!



Q: How has the team been staying connected throughout the lockdown?



A: We often have Zoom calls and catch ups, once a week/fortnight, but also one of the girls created a quiz night for our whole team last week which was pretty cool.





Kelsey Smith challenges Australia's Jodie Kenny during the gold medal match at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. SCOTT BARBOUR/GETTY IMAGES



Q: What are the goals for the Olympics next year and what are the team doing to get there?



A: This is an opportunity to recover and work on other areas to get us in the right space to get where we want to be. For some this is rehabbing certain injuries or niggles, some fitness and strengthening, and others possibly even wellbeing and ensuring other areas of their lives are put first.



Q: What does it mean to you when you play for the Black Sticks?



A: The feeling never really wears off. I still get so excited to put on the uniform and play alongside the other girls. Playing for your country is something you should always be proud of.



