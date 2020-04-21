By Charlotte Ikonen







A MUCH-LOVED teacher and former England hockey player has died aged 24.





Daisy Strange was diagnosed with tongue cancer in October last year.



The Seaford College teacher died last weekend, her former club revealed.



Paying tribute to her, East Grinstead Hockey Club said: “Taken so young, she will be a great loss to everyone she met.



“Her infectious smile and bubbly personality brought so much pleasure and happiness.



“Our deepest condolences go to her family and friends.”





Daisy had endured extensive, life-changing surgery.



She had lymph nodes removed, her jaw broken and her tongue removed, replaced with skin from her thigh.



She was undergoing very intensive treatment.



Pupils at Seaford College had been fundraising to raise money for The Royal Marsden Hospital where Daisy was receiving treatment.



They included the college’s DW team, who train for the Devizes to Westminster international canoe race (DW) which Daisy supported.



A JustGiving page they set up has raised nearly £6,000.



An update on the page this week read: “It is with great sadness we reveal Daisy lost her brave battle against this horrendous illness and, during the early hours of this morning, passed away.







“To anyone that met Daisy, this will come as a great loss. At this truly sad moment, the Seaford DW team are thinking of Adrian, Diana and Jack and our thoughts, prayers and love are with them. In true selfless style, Daisy wanted to make a difference to anyone fighting this horrendous disease.



“She wanted any additional monies to go to the Royal Marsden Hospital to raise awareness and enable others to be diagnosed earlier and help more families like Daisy’s with funding clinical trials to help bring about breakthroughs in cancer treatment. Whilst this year’s DW may have been cancelled due to coronavirus, the Seaford DW team is committed to Daisy’s dream... please help us to reach our target.”



The college said: “This remarkable young and talented lady has, in previous years, quietly (and without asking) dedicated her free time to past Seaford DW students.



“This year, however, she is facing her own enormous challenge and biggest commitment and all the Seaford paddlers are focused on returning the favour to help Daisy and her wonderful family raise much needed funds.



“Daisy, a competitive and highly successful sportswoman who has played hockey at national level, started her teaching career at Seaford and has become a respected member of the PE staff and a much-loved tutor in the prep school.”



England Hockey said in a tribute: “We are very sad to hear that Daisy passed away at the weekend.



“Our thoughts are with her family, friends and team-mates at this time.



“Well known for her bubbly personality and superb talent, Daisy featured on numerous occasions for the England women’s 1st XI and helped the club win the U18 Girls’ National Indoor title.



“Daisy had been raising money for The Royal Marsden and you can still donate.”



To donate, visit: https://uk.gofundme.com/f/seaford-college-dw-2020-for-daisy-strange.



The Argus